NBC Los Angeles

CDC Clears Reformulated Covid Shots Targeting Omicron in Time for School

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the reformulated omicron boosters Thursday. An independent committee recommended shots, which target the dominant omicron BA.5 subvariant. Pfizer's omicron boosters are for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna's updated shots are for adults ages 18 and older. Vaccinations are expected to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Health Officials Brace for Another Fall Covid Surge, But With Fewer Deaths

U.S. health officials are expecting another fall Covid surge as immunity from vaccination wanes off and people head indoors as the weather turns colder. But the nation is in a much stronger position this time due to new booster shots, antiviral treatments, therapeutics and immunity from previous infections, the officials say.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY

