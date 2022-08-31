ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Major Program Implications In Saturday's Primetime Showdown

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcJ4w_0hcTwODZ00

The eyes of the past, present and future of Ohio State football will all be on Saturday's season-opener ... and there's so much at stake.

For a regular season game, the stakes couldn't be any higher.

On the same day that Ohio State is going to honor the legacy of the 2002 National Championship team, this year's Buckeyes are going to take on a top-5 ranked Notre Dame team on maybe one of the biggest recruiting weekends in program history.

In other words: the past, present and future of the Scarlet and Gray are going to locked in on every moment of Saturday's prime time showdown.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson share their thoughts from the 2002 national championship season, the impact it had on their love for Ohio State football and why they think this game is so important for the future of the program on this morning's episode of Buckeye Breakdown!

-----

-----

