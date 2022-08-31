Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson Deposed in Dominion Defamation Case

Drew Angerer/Getty

Fox News stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Jeanine Pirro have all sat for depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against the network, The Washington Post reported. Fox News and its on-air talent, Dominion claimed, purveyed “a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes.” Former on-air host and Trump confidant Lou Dobbs was deposed on Tuesday, while Carlson sat for questioning on Friday; Pirro and Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy were deposed earlier this month, while daytime news host Dana Perino sat down last month. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, meanwhile, is set to be deposed on Sept. 8. Additionally, former news anchor Shepard Smith, who quit the network in 2019 after beefing with its right-wing opinion stars, sat down for a deposition. “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis,” Fox News Media said in a statement.

