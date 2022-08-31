ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson Deposed in Dominion Defamation Case

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty

Fox News stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Jeanine Pirro have all sat for depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against the network, The Washington Post reported. Fox News and its on-air talent, Dominion claimed, purveyed “a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes.” Former on-air host and Trump confidant Lou Dobbs was deposed on Tuesday, while Carlson sat for questioning on Friday; Pirro and Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy were deposed earlier this month, while daytime news host Dana Perino sat down last month. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, meanwhile, is set to be deposed on Sept. 8. Additionally, former news anchor Shepard Smith, who quit the network in 2019 after beefing with its right-wing opinion stars, sat down for a deposition. “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis,” Fox News Media said in a statement.

Comments / 115

Mari
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 The drama queens were grilled. I wonder if their eyes got huge, voices high pitched and red faces like when they whine on TV.

Reply(3)
24
Den
2d ago

See if they lie in there like they do on the air. Fox and these clowns shouldn’t make up thing on people. Just like their hero trump does. I can’t believe he’s not in jail yet.

Reply(1)
10
Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

Question is, how many times did these worms plead the 5th? And to what Questions did they admit to and answer to?

Reply(1)
38
