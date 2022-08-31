Read full article on original website
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
Fanatical's Labor Day Sale Discounts New PC Games And Game Dev Software
Fanatical’s Labor Day sale is live and several new PC games are available at their lowest prices yet, plus you can get an additional 8% off most other games and software you buy through the digital retailer during the event. The 8% discount even stacks with existing discounts, so you really are getting the best deals yet for a variety of products. The coupon applied automatically when we tested it, but if you don't see the extra discount, enter promo code LABOR8 at checkout.
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Best Buy Labor Day Sale Is Live - Here Are The Best Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy's annual Labor Day sale is in full swing, offering huge discounts on hit video games, powerful computers, and more than a few accessories and other electronics. The deals end on Monday, so make sure to take a quick break from your holiday plans to cash in on the savings.
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: 2 Free Games Available Now
We're at the start of another new month, so that means that it's time to claim some freebies on Xbox Store--if you're a Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, of course. September's Games with Gold lineup currently features Gods Will Fall and Thrillville. You can also still claim one of August's freebies, ScourgeBringer, until September 16. Halfway through the month the lineup will refresh with Double Kick Heroes and Portal 2.
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Free PS Plus Games For September 2022 | GameSpot News
A new month is upon us! Which means new free games that you can add to your backlog and hopefully get around to playing because there's some good ones here. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. This new batch of games will be available starting September 6 and all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock
After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
Grand Theft Auto Online Brings New Cars, New Races, And New Soda-Themed Gear In This Week's Update
This week's GTA Online update introduces a new muscle car, the Declasse Vigero ZX, new races and rewards in the HSW Race Series, and lots of green-tinted items. Players can purchase Declasse Vigero ZX at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site. This week, they can also find it at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom and test drive before buying. You can also kit the car out with upgrades at Hao’s Special Works at the LS Car Meet.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News
Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month
The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September
Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Tower Of Fantasy Beginner's Guide: Tips For Getting Started In The New Anime MMORPG
Tower of Fantasy is off to a strong start, with more than 10 million downloads following its global release on August 10. Though heavily inspired by Genshin Impact--with an emphasis on open exploration, gacha-style character collecting, and action RPG combat--Tower of Fantasy does more than enough to stand on its own. Part of that is thanks to the game's MMORPG elements, with options to join guilds, team up to tackle world bosses, help fellow players with puzzles, and more.
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
Classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Maps May Return In The Reboot
A new leak indicates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will include several classic maps from the original game in a post-launch update. As spotted by Charlie Intel, Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope posted on Twitter that a "trustworthy source" told them that most or all of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps would return in the upcoming sequel. However, they speculate that this would be part of a "Year 2" update. Considering that Modern Warfare 2 will be the only mainline Call of Duty release for two years, the emphasis on post-launch content is inevitable. However, the exact form this will take, and whether it will cost any money, is still unknown and largely speculative. Activision did say, however, that premium paid content would be a part of the new Call of Duty.
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular Event Returns In September
Niantic is bringing back Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event from 10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12 local time. The Psychic Spectacular events have always featured Psychic-type Pokemon, and this upcoming one will be no exception. September's event will feature Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A new Shiny Elgyem will also be making its first debut ever in Pokemon Go.
