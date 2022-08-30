Fort Worth-based NBT Financial Bank—formerly The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth—recently announced two new hires. Sheri Miller has joined the bank as first vice president/BSA officer. She has more than 35 years of experience in the financial service industry, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance, BSA/AML compliance and auditing. She has worked for Risk Management Partners LLC as a senior compliance consultant, as well as the RSM (formerly McGladrey) consulting firm, Herring Bank and First Bank Southwest, among other banks. Miller attended West Texas State University, the American Banker’s Academy and Texas Bankers Association schools.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO