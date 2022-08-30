ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bankersdigest.com

NBT Financial Bank Hires Miller and Curtis for BSA Compliance

Fort Worth-based NBT Financial Bank—formerly The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth—recently announced two new hires. Sheri Miller has joined the bank as first vice president/BSA officer. She has more than 35 years of experience in the financial service industry, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance, BSA/AML compliance and auditing. She has worked for Risk Management Partners LLC as a senior compliance consultant, as well as the RSM (formerly McGladrey) consulting firm, Herring Bank and First Bank Southwest, among other banks. Miller attended West Texas State University, the American Banker’s Academy and Texas Bankers Association schools.
FORT WORTH, TX
bankersdigest.com

First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Present $72,000 to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

On August 3, Killeen-based First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) presented $72,000 to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity in a ceremonial check presentation. FNBT and FHLB Dallas provided the funding from FHLB Dallas’ Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) program in 2022 to help 12 income-qualified, first-time homebuyers with down payment and closing cost expenses connected to the construction of their homes through Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy