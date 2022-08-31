ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, MO

Bring Me The News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KOMU

Suspect charged in connection to Camden County deadly hit and run

CAMDENTON - Charges have now been filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against a homicide suspect. Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that happened late Tuesday night. Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton

A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
CAMDENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Dallas County Accident Injures Marshfield Man

A Marshfield man suffered serious injuries at 9:24 Thursday night when his car ran off the right side of Highway O in Dallas County; he then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road and overturned. 29-year-old Spencer D. Allen was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was not wearing a safety device.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Morgan County Crash Injures Two People

Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMOV

Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State. Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri. According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
SEDALIA, MO

