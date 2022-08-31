Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
KOMU
Suspect charged in connection to Camden County deadly hit and run
CAMDENTON - Charges have now been filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against a homicide suspect. Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that happened late Tuesday night. Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney,...
ksgf.com
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
mymoinfo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a woman convicted in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. Elizabeth McKeown will spend the rest of her life in prison without a chance at parole. A Greene County jury in June found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in...
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
myozarksonline.com
Dallas County Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A Marshfield man suffered serious injuries at 9:24 Thursday night when his car ran off the right side of Highway O in Dallas County; he then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road and overturned. 29-year-old Spencer D. Allen was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was not wearing a safety device.
Estranged mother arrested for transporting California teen to Missouri boarding school
A mother and former dean of a Missouri boarding school were charged for a scheme to take the woman's estranged son against his will to the school.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgan County Crash Injures Two People
Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
KMOV
Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State. Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
KCTV 5
Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri. According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
MO driver involved in death gets three months in jail, $50 fine
FORSYTH, Mo. – A driver involved in a deadly crash in Merriam Woods in 2021 will spend 90 days in the county jail, pay a $50 fine and be on probation for five years. Online court records show that a judge on Friday (8/26/22) sentenced Timothy Hood II on charges stemming from an incident in […]
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ill. teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
Comments / 0