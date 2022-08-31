ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Parade set to welcome home Nolensville Little League team

By Cole Johnson
 3 days ago
The town of Nolensville is prepped to welcome back the fourth-best little league team in the world after their efforts in the Little League Baseball World Series .

A parade with the team starts at 6 p.m. starting at the historic school.

The parade will be on golf carts and they will be hitting different areas by Lanny Field, Gregory Park and wrapping up at Main Nolensville Park. One of the city's commissioners, Lisa Garramone, said they will not need to close Nolensville Road as they will be on a pathway.

"I think that we are all incredibly proud of the job they did. I mean, the fact that they won the Jack Losch Sportsmanship Award really speaks to the character of the boys as well as the coaching that they received," Garramone said.

This is the team's fourth time in a decade to reach the Little League World Series. Prior to this year, no Nolensville team won more than two games at the LLWS.

World Series
Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

