KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
KAKE TV
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
KCTV 5
Historic church struck by lightning in Fort Scott, Kansas
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An escaped inmate at the...
ksgf.com
Man Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bass Pro
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet on South Campell. Police were called to the location Friday night around 8:45 for reports of a man with a rifle who appeared to be drunk or under the influence of a controlled substance.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
ksgf.com
Flood Watch For Some Counties Friday
(KTTS News) — A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for some counties south of Springfield. The National Weather Service says Barry, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, and Taney counties are under the watch until midnight Saturday. One to three inches fell in the watch area this morning, and...
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
Fire heavily damages Fort Scott Catholic Church
A fire Monday heavily damaged the Catholic Church in Fort Scott.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
ksgf.com
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
