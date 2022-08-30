ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

bankersdigest.com

First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Present $72,000 to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

On August 3, Killeen-based First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) presented $72,000 to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity in a ceremonial check presentation. FNBT and FHLB Dallas provided the funding from FHLB Dallas’ Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) program in 2022 to help 12 income-qualified, first-time homebuyers with down payment and closing cost expenses connected to the construction of their homes through Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.
DALLAS, TX

