bankersdigest.com
First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Present $72,000 to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
On August 3, Killeen-based First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) presented $72,000 to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity in a ceremonial check presentation. FNBT and FHLB Dallas provided the funding from FHLB Dallas’ Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) program in 2022 to help 12 income-qualified, first-time homebuyers with down payment and closing cost expenses connected to the construction of their homes through Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.
Neeley, Independent Bankers Association of Texas’ General Counsel, Retires
“After 33 years of representing IBAT as its general counsel, it is time for me to devote my full-time energy to family matters,” Neeley said when announcing her retirement earlier this year. “It has been a privilege to work with the fine community bankers of Texas and all of the IBAT family.”
