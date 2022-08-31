ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park

The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
Kentlands/Lakelands 5K returns for 29th year

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Hundreds kicked off Labor Day weekend with a run in the Kentlands/Lakelands 5K walk/run on Saturday morning. This is the 29th year for the event, which started at 8 a.m. with the kids' fun runs of 200 and 500 meters. Organizers say it’s grown larger every...
'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
1435 N Street NW

Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
Dozens of schools in Prince William Co. provide free meals amid end of universal free lunch program for all

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 8, 2022. Now that the school year has begun, summer food programs are coming to an end and free lunch is no longer available to all students for the school year. So how are kids that are experiencing food insecurity accessing necessities as the school year begins?
Is it legal to sleep in your car?

Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
ROSTERGATE: Georgetown Makes Scholarship Space with Manager Move

September 1st, 2022, seemed like a good day to quietly release the roster for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team. With the release, two not-so-quiet rumors were confirmed. First, Malcolm Wilson will be a manager for Patrick Ewing this semester, eliminating a presumed 14th scholarship issue. This does not necessarily feel fair for our favorite one-armed free-throw shooter, but Wilson may have bigger plans and it certainly helps the team.
