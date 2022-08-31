Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
Kentlands/Lakelands 5K returns for 29th year
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Hundreds kicked off Labor Day weekend with a run in the Kentlands/Lakelands 5K walk/run on Saturday morning. This is the 29th year for the event, which started at 8 a.m. with the kids' fun runs of 200 and 500 meters. Organizers say it’s grown larger every...
WJLA
'Bar Rescue' star Jon Taffer opens new tavern in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Capital One Arena in Chinatown has a new business and it will probably be very popular. 'Bar Rescue' reality show host and celebrity restauranteur Jon Taffer has opened his new tavern downtown. Taffer's Tavern is an innovative, full-service restaurant, Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub. “This...
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
themunchonline.com
1435 N Street NW
Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
Video shows large group of white teens singing n-word while riding Metro, school responds
WASHINGTON — A video showing a large group of white students singing lyrics, including offensive terms, and banging on the ceiling of the railcar has gotten the attention of many on Twitter, including a D.C. private school. Two videos of the large group of teens were posted on Twitter...
themunchonline.com
1718 P St NW Apt 420
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1850. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 09/03/2022.
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
The 5 Movies you Have to Watch if you Live in Washington
If you're living in Washington, planning to move here, or just love the Pacific Northwest we have five movies you have to watch. That's right, there are five movies we're absolutely in love with that are set right here in Washington state. You may have already seen these movies, or...
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
Charles Co. boy who never spoke leaves legacy of comfort for others
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — At 11 years old, Xavier Bean never spoke a word in his life. "I thought maybe early on, maybe when he was in his crib, that maybe he said, 'ma,'" said Kimberly Bean about her youngest son. "But, he never did." At an early age...
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Dozens of schools in Prince William Co. provide free meals amid end of universal free lunch program for all
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 8, 2022. Now that the school year has begun, summer food programs are coming to an end and free lunch is no longer available to all students for the school year. So how are kids that are experiencing food insecurity accessing necessities as the school year begins?
You can sleep at a castle at this Dungeons and Dragons-themed B&B in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Nothing says relaxing weekend like grabbing your closest friends, your most trustworthy D20 and preparing for battles against dragons, vampires and owlbears. Adventure Away is a Bed and Breakfast located between three different properties near Frederick, Maryland. It was founded in 2018 by Apple Reese...
popville.com
Is it legal to sleep in your car?
Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
casualhoya.com
ROSTERGATE: Georgetown Makes Scholarship Space with Manager Move
September 1st, 2022, seemed like a good day to quietly release the roster for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team. With the release, two not-so-quiet rumors were confirmed. First, Malcolm Wilson will be a manager for Patrick Ewing this semester, eliminating a presumed 14th scholarship issue. This does not necessarily feel fair for our favorite one-armed free-throw shooter, but Wilson may have bigger plans and it certainly helps the team.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser's 202Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf
The Bowser Administration's free 2-0-2 Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf is this Thursday. Dr. Angie M. Gates with the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, joined us with more.
WUSA9
