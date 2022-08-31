Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer.
Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and partially into the store.Classified docs ‘likely concealed and removed’ from Mar-a-Lago, feds say
A 53-year-old customer in the store was hit by the Nissan Rogue. He was taken to a hospital with a minor injury. The driver was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 7