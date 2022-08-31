ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

By Jenn Brink
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer.

Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and partially into the store.

A 53-year-old customer in the store was hit by the Nissan Rogue. He was taken to a hospital with a minor injury. The driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.



