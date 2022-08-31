Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Sullivan man arrested for child molestation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
wibqam.com
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
wibqam.com
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
wibqam.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wibqam.com
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member...
wibqam.com
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat...
wibqam.com
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
wibqam.com
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
wibqam.com
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
