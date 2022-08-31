CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.

CLINTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO