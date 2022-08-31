ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Android Police

Facebook and Instagram may eventually have more paywalled features

Paywalled features always have the potential to be annoying, but they're still valuable ways for developers to innovate while continuing to be able to offer free access. While historically a lot of free services have been ad-funded, some companies are increasingly looking at paywalls to compensate for shifting revenue streams — not unlike what Meta’s advertisement-based monetization model is dealing with in the face of changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency measures. A report now suggests that Meta is working on new paid features for its various social media platforms, and has created a New Monetization Experiences group to drive this effort.
knowtechie.com

How to unlink Facebook and Instagram

Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts is a relatively straightforward process, if you know where to look. Under certain circumstances, this can be the best course of action. Although Meta allows you to link its Facebook and Instagram apps, doing so may actually be a bad idea in some cases.
knowtechie.com

Samsung TV Plus gets more free content and channels

If you use Samsung TV Plus, you’ll now be able to watch more shows and movies. This is because Samsung is adding even more free content to the service. Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported streaming service. It’s available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices (Android 8.0 or later), select Family Hub refrigerators (US and Korea), and on the web.
Android Police

T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM

The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
knowtechie.com

Meta is exploring paid Facebook and Instagram features

After years of operating its businesses with little to no monetization features, Meta is creating an organization to develop new “paid features” for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Recently, an internal memo was sent to Meta employees and obtained by The Verge. The memo outlined plans for this new...
knowtechie.com

Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store

Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
PC Magazine

YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
knowtechie.com

Instagram is adding more ways to control your Feed

You’ll soon be able to gain more control over what kind of content appears on your Instagram Feed. According to a Meta blog post, Instagram is already testing these new settings. This includes the ability to manage your Explore tab by selecting and hiding posts you’re not interested in...
TheStreet

T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
