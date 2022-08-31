ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire: Weekends of Minstrels and Merriment, Jousting and Juggling, Frolicking and Feasting

 3 days ago

The jousters at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair take this competition very seriously; given the danger, they can't afford to horse around.Image via the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Attend, lords and ladies! The 2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is underway at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, Pa.

Take a trip of fun and fantasy to a 35-acre English Village where colorfully costumed characters welcome visitors on an adventure of jousting knights and royal delights. Music, stunts, theater, magic, comedy and live jousting are a few of the daily revels that fill the Shire stages from Queen’s Court to the Finale Pub Sing. Feast on decadent foods from Royal Kitchens and enjoy beer, wine, cider, and cocktails crafted onsite.

Come experience the fantasy!

The Faire runs until Oct. 30, with weekend themes as follows:

  • Sept. 3–5, Heroes and Villains
  • Sept. 10–11, Wizarding
  • Sept. 17–18, Vikings
  • Sept. 24–25, Time Travelers
  • Oct. 1–2, Oktoberfest
  • Oct. 8–9, Shamrocks and Shenanigans
  • Oct. 15–16, 22–23, 29–30, Halloween Days and Spooky Knights

In addition to these programmed overlays, the Faire unfolds with an ongoing roster of entertainment. Daily shows include jugglers, roving musicians, comical “mud buggers,” and strolling characters from Merrie Olde England. Attendees may find themselves swept into an impromptu song or story — or even overhear a whispered secret or two, especially as the denizens prepare for an onsite Royal wedding.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is ideal for adults, families — and even the clan’s resident canine (provided owners take the necessary steps in advance to register and purchase a Royal Hound ticket).

Faire admission tickets are sold online only. There are no gate sales. More specific details on tickets (including a reduced-price sunset admission), adult-beverage policies, the weekly photo contest, and other policies are online.

And if all the jolliness makes the pilgrimage home seem daunting, Discover Lancaster can guide visitors to area accommodations that will pamper guests like royalty.

