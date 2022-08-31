ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester target deadline day move for Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga in a bid to kickstart their season... with the Ivorian in need of a fresh start after difficult start to life in Bergamo

By Simon Jones, Alvise Cagnazzo For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leicester are pursuing a deal for Atalanta star Jeremie Boga and are ready to make an opening offer for the winger.

The Foxes are about to sell Dennis Praet to Torino for €8.5million (£7.3m) and want to invest 100 per cent of the money collected to aid their bid for the Ivorian winger, who has thrived in Serie A for many years.

Boga could now return to the Premier League after his brief experience in Chelsea should Atalanta entertain Leicester's opening bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31m7qX_0hcTqwZf00
Jeremie Boga has struggled to settle with Atalanta and Leicester are now targeting a move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoZEk_0hcTqwZf00
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his side before Thursday's deadline

The African star is not considered a first choice by Gian Piero Gasperini and at the beginning of the year he was never viewed by his boss a suitable player for Atalanta.

Leicester's former head of recruitment Lee Congerton is now in charge of things at Atalanta and Boga has emerged on the Foxes' radar.

They have just sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70m and after a difficult start to the season, boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to invest.

Boga was bought to inherit Papu Gomez's role - they have struggled since his absence to Sevilla - and position on the pitch but as the weeks went by Gasperini understood to having bought a totally different player than the Argentine and Boga has now been deemed a disposable asset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NQHA_0hcTqwZf00
Boga was a revelation at Sassuolo but he has found opportunities harder to get at Atalanta

Therefore, the former Sassuolo winger may be in line for a change in environment to try and get regular minutes.

Boga left Sassuolo permanently in January 2022 where, in three and a half seasons, he had played 102 games and scored 18 goals.

With Atalanta there have not been many chances to show off, also due to a certain reluctance of Gasperini in wanting to adapt the team's form to the characteristics of Boga.

In Bergamo he has made only 23 appearances and scored two goals.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Leicester's only major summer signing Wout Faes eager to show his leadership qualities and make an instant impact for Brendan Rodgers' side

Leicester’s only signing of the transfer window Wout Faes is determined to stamp his leadership qualities on the bottom-of-table club right away. Faes, 24, joined from Reims on deadline day to replace Chelsea-bound central defender Wesley Fofana with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers impressed he’s captained both his previous club and Belgium youth teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka hopes to kick off 21st birthday celebrations with a bang by notching a win over old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford to extend Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League

Whatever happens this afternoon, Bukayo Saka will have some reason to celebrate. The Arsenal winger turns 21 tomorrow, a day after the Gunners look to strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League with victory against old rivals Manchester United. And yet there’s already been so much for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Praet
Person
Gian Piero Gasperini
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Daily Mail

'The Glazers treat Manchester United like a cash machine, creaming off money while the team are in disarray and the ground is rusting. It's clear they have to go': Gary Neville’s damning verdict in the first extracts from his brilliant new book

I have no qualms at all about Roman Abramovich being kicked out of this country and out of English football. The shame is that it took a war and the death of thousands of innocent people in Ukraine to expose 19 years of Russian money sloshing into the Premier League. No one cared at the time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I always wanted to hear dad speak': Johnny Doyle's daughter, Joanna, reflects on her father's career... and being the last Celtic player to score against Real Madrid

Joanna Doyle clings to memories of her father like a comfort blanket on a cold night. Only three years old the night he died, some recollections are more vivid than others. There was a visit to the Celtic dressing room at Parkhead, when the powerful aroma of Deep Heat mingled with the smiles and handshakes of team-mates. ‘A bit overwhelming,’ she reflects now.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen endures a frustrating homecoming in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as his gearbox fails in the first session... but the army of orange fans will continue to cheer their reigning world champion

Fans pour in like orange lava from station to track, through the marijuana whiff and stroopwafel stalls, for a piece of Max Verstappen. The world champion knows it and has hired a couple of eagle-eyed security guards to be at his side this weekend in Zandvoort, 25 miles west of Amsterdam, where he is under threat from no more menacing an intrusion than autograph hunters and selfie seekers.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy