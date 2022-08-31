Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority Convenes To Build New South Broad Stadium
The newly created Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority convened this week to kick off the process of constructing a new $72 million multi-use stadium, a project that is expected to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in development across the South Broad district. The revitalization will conservatively generate $40 million in...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
WDEF
Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
WTVCFOX
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
chattanoogacw.com
Football game sparks friendly rivalry between Cleveland and Bradley County mayor
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a battle for bragging rights going back decades: Bradley Central vs Cleveland. The highly anticipated game sparked a friendly rivalry between the Bradley County and Cleveland mayors. The first shot was fired on Facebook by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, who shared photos of...
WDEF
New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County
State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
chattanoogacw.com
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
Chattanooga, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Silverdale Baptist Academy football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
chattanoogapulse.com
The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12
The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
