Chattanooga, TN

Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale introduces Shell and Goose

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegedale Police are introducing a new team member on National Police K9 Day. Officer Goose is a two year old German Short Haired Pointer. He will be partnered with Office Casey Shell. Shell and Goose have been training together all summer. Goose heads to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
WDEF

New $582 million dollar investment will bring new jobs and high salaries to McMinn County

State and local officials announced $582 million dollar investment to establish a lithium hydroxide processing facility in McMinn County. Piedmont Lithium is a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for the booming electric vehicle market. After looking at over 30 different locations in 7 different states, the company decided to set up their new plant in Etowah, Tennessee, a move that Representative Mark Cochran said could be life changing to local families.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The 2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Debuts Monday, September 12

The 17th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, sponsored by The Honorable Greg A. Vital, will debut with a compelling presentation on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “When the World Came Crashing Down: 16th Century Spanish Expeditions in the Southeastern US." Guest speaker Jim Langford, President of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN

