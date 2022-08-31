ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Here's Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose 16% in August

The company continues to grow new users at a fast clip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
#Amgen#Drug Price#Medicare#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Congress
3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

Apple remains a juggernaut with both near-term and long-term growth drivers. Chevron is in a great position to benefit from a potential uptick in fuel prices. Markel's exceptional management team and strong business make it a great stock to buy anytime. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Looking for the Market's Best Buy? This Stock Could Be It

Best Buy reduced guidance, and the stock appears to have bottomed out. Best Buy is differentiating itself from online retailers through its Totaltech program and customer support. Shares of Best Buy are attractively valued at about eight times earnings and sport a dividend yield of 4.7%. You’re reading a free...
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market's fall has an auction site trading at a bargain valuation. You can beat the market with this proven restaurant concept. A fashion stock speaks its market's language, giving it an edge. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

The U.S. government is taking action to curtail sales of high-performance chips to China. In other news, one analyst likes AMD’s strategic move to lower prices on its new Ryzen Zen 4 chips this fall. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 "Keep It Simple" Stocks to Buy Today

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he'll earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Broadcom Ltd (AVGO 1.67%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income...
Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?

Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor. You’re...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CNN

CDC signs off on updated Covid-19 boosters

(CNN) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signed off Thursday on the recommendation of the agency's independent vaccine advisers in favor of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1...
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Soar After Earnings and Revenue Beat in Q2

Lululemon shares got a lift Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than expected results for the second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand reported that second quarter net revenues increased 29% to $1.9 billion versus an expected $1.77 billion. In North America, revenues increased 28%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.20 compared to $1.86 expected. Same store sales were up 23%. In the wake of the results, Lululemon raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects net revenue in the range of $7.865 billion to $7.940 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to fall between $9.75 and...
