San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

The Big Bake: Heat Wave Still Continues for San Diego

The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. Record-setting temperatures have already been recorded in some areas and state officials are calling on the public to limit the use of electricity to minimize strain on the power grid.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline

San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Unified Parents and Students Hot Over Lack of Air Conditioning

Some parents, students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are seething over having no air conditioning in some schools. The district said it is trying to get portable air conditioning units to schools as soon as possible. “Last class I was lightheaded,” said San Diego High School...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend

San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday

The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Discovered in Guajome Lake in Oceanside After Foul Smell Reported

A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., OPD said. OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC San Diego

Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes

Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Winner! 5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $2.6 Million Sold in Daly City

A lucky lottery player in the Bay Area is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2.6 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Blvd. in Daly City, the lottery said....
DALY CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Warnings in Lakeside

Willow Fire Details as of 8:30 p.m. Evacuation Warnings: Residents near SR-67 and Willow Road. Road Closures: SR-67 offramps in Lakeside; Lakeside Avenue between SR-67 and Channel Road will remain closed through the night. Evacuation Point: Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Road. A brush fire that sparked along...
LAKESIDE, CA

