Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars
The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
NBC San Diego
The Big Bake: Heat Wave Still Continues for San Diego
The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. Record-setting temperatures have already been recorded in some areas and state officials are calling on the public to limit the use of electricity to minimize strain on the power grid.
NBC San Diego
New COVID-19 Boosters Heading to San Dieg County as Case Numbers Continue to Decline
San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Unified Parents and Students Hot Over Lack of Air Conditioning
Some parents, students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District are seething over having no air conditioning in some schools. The district said it is trying to get portable air conditioning units to schools as soon as possible. “Last class I was lightheaded,” said San Diego High School...
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend
San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday
The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV. The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
2 People Shot in Truck Near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista; Later Died at Hospital
Police Wednesday were investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were found unconscious in a pickup after crashing into a parked van in Chula Vista and who later died at a hospital. Chula Vista police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street...
NBC San Diego
Sports Talk Radio's Big Shift: XTRA 1360 is Now San Diego Sports 760
On Thursday morning sports talk radio fans in San Diego may have been a little bit confused. Some because the shows they’re used to hearing were on a different station. Others because they were hearing something for the very first time. The artist formerly known as XTRA 1360 moved...
NBC San Diego
Body Discovered in Guajome Lake in Oceanside After Foul Smell Reported
A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., OPD said. OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical...
NBC San Diego
San Diego MTS Passenger Tests Positive for Tuberculosis, May Have Exposed Others
The San Diego Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working to identify riders who were possibly exposed after a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July 16 were potentially exposed and are at risk for infection:
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Destructive Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Now 65% Contained; All Evacuation Orders, Road Closures Lifted
Location: SR-94 and Barret Lake Road, east along the highway to Potrero. Evacuation Orders: All evacuation orders were lifted at 1:45 p.m. Friday. School Closures: Mountain Empire Unified School District and Jamul-Dulzura Union School District are closed Friday. A Smoke Advisory is in place in Dulzura. A brush fire that...
NBC San Diego
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
NBC San Diego
With Home Destroyed in Border 32 Fire Near Dulzura, Man Holds Out Hope His 3 Dogs Survived
Although his home and livelihood were destroyed in a fast-moving fire that scorched thousands of acres in Dulzura on Wednesday, Ronnie Fukada is holding out hope that the things that are most important to him survived -- his three dogs. “Only thing is, I’m hoping I can find my dogs,"...
NBC San Diego
Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes
Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Winner! 5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $2.6 Million Sold in Daly City
A lucky lottery player in the Bay Area is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2.6 million after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Blvd. in Daly City, the lottery said....
NBC San Diego
Watch: Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Warnings in Lakeside
Willow Fire Details as of 8:30 p.m. Evacuation Warnings: Residents near SR-67 and Willow Road. Road Closures: SR-67 offramps in Lakeside; Lakeside Avenue between SR-67 and Channel Road will remain closed through the night. Evacuation Point: Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Road. A brush fire that sparked along...
Comments / 0