New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

$3 movie tickets available Saturday at these New Orleans area theaters: See list

Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. Several New Orleans area theaters will be participating in the promotion. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and...
travelweekly.com

New, new, new New Orleans

New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back

It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4

Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby’s Arena Concert Canceled After Selling Fewer Than 500 Tickets

New Orleans, LA – A DaBaby concert that was set to take place at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Friday (September 2) has been axed due to struggling ticket sales. According to NOLA.com, fewer than 500 advance tickets for the show had been sold for the 14,000-seater arena, with some going for as little as $35.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
myneworleans.com

NOMA Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From photography’s beginnings in the United States, Black studio photographers operated on the developing edge of photographic media to produce beautiful portraits for their clients, while also making a variety of other photographic work in keeping with important movements like pictorialism, modernism, and abstraction. Called to the Camera illustrates the artistic virtuosity, social significance, and political impact of African American photographers working in commercial portrait studios during photography’s first century. The exhibition is among the first to focus exclusively on this national cohort of artists and entrepreneurs, while situating that group within a broader inclusive history of picture-making. Called to the Camera reframes the history of American photography by placing Black photographers and subjects at the center of that story, arguing for a reconsideration of how historians and institutions evaluate and display photography.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love

New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales

A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans

When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival

On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

The Coolest New Orleans Restaurants for Your Intimate Wedding

For some starry-eyed brides and grooms, a big wedding is the only way to go, particuarly when there are hundreds of family and friends on the guest list. For other couples, an intimate celebration deserves an intimate space. These restaurants all have sweet spots to get hitched, with the advantage of a chef-driven menu for the party guaranteed. They also all offer unique, unexpected settings that are sure to stand out in a sea of banquet hall weddings. Whether you’re looking for a special New Orleans space for a party of 12 or 50, these restaurants are sure to make for a memorable evening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

