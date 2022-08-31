Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Yardbarker
Bills GM on Odell Beckham Jr. talk: 'Show me a talented player I’m not checking into'
Ever since he signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, edge rusher Von Miller has been trying to recruit wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, to join him in upstate New York. On Thursday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane finally addressed that...
Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'
Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a less-than-stellar start.
Steelers Add LB Jamir Jones, Release Derrek Tuszka
The Steelers swapped linebackers this weekend.
Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019
On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
Josh Gordon may have found another NFL landing spot
NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster, and he’s already found another landing spot. NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs when they trimmed their roster. Luckily, it didn’t take him long to find another landing spot. According to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network, Gordon visited the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida State
The trio of Tigers will be critical to the end result Sunday, Nabers' elite return ability must be on full display
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
Houston was hoping to keep the former second-round pick
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has turned the page
“From everybody hopping on the Wentz wagon not too long ago, to his third team now, in three years.”. That was how ESPN’s Hannah Storm introduced a feature on Carson Wentz Friday with Sal Paolantonio. Storm concluded her introduction by referring to Wentz’s career as “peripatetic.”. Paolantonio:...
Jaxson Dart Named Starting Quarterback For Ole Miss Season Opener
The Rebels have their signal caller for Week 1.
FOX Sports
Why Joe Flacco compares Jets receiver Elijah Moore to Steve Smith
The New York Jets have a true veteran at the receiver position: Corey Davis. But they also have a de-facto veteran, a wily and savvy route-runner whose game is so smooth that it seemed at training camp that he'd been in the NFL for years. Elijah Moore has only spent...
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald downplays swinging helmet in Rams-Bengals brawl
Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn't draw headlines for his usual dominant play last week. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was seen swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a brawl that broke out during a joint practice between the two Super Bowl teams from last season. Donald minimized the role he had in the brawl in an interview with the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
AMERICAN ATHLETIC FOOTBALL
Memphis football vs. Mississippi State in season opener: Live score updates Follow along as Memphis football kicks off the 2022 season at Mississippi State. Can the Tigers score another victory over the Bulldogs?. Why C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njibga's connection can be just as explosive as Matthew Stafford and Cooper...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Penn State, Pitt, OK State pick up wins
Week 1 of the college football season kicked off with a special Thursday night slate of games. Penn State went on the road and took down Big Ten foe Purdue, 35-31, and Minnesota shut out visiting New Mexico State, 38-0. Earlier, No. 17 Pittsburgh narrowly escaped West Virginia, 38-31, and...
FOX Sports
Does No. 5 Notre Dame have path to upsetting No. 2 Ohio State?
Notre Dame is the No. 5-ranked team in the nation. The Irish have an exciting young coach in Marcus Freeman, a promising quarterback in Tyler Buchner and 14 starters back from a squad that went 11-2. And yet, most college football observers believe there is a significant gap between the...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Clemson-Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second game of college football's Week 1 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff. The game will be played at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. So although the two teams aren't meeting at the Yellow Jackets' Bobby Dodd Stadium, the No. 4 Tigers will meet the Yellow Jackets in their home city.
FOX Sports
Giants have issues at wide receiver going into the season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a lot of talented wide receivers and just as many issues at the position with the regular season fast approaching. The biggest concerns start with the guys who are expected to deliver the most in Brian Daboll's new offense: Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.
Rams RB room gets huge boost with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson injury updates
The Los Angeles Rams offense will be getting back two major pieces heading into week one. Their running back room is finally back to 100%. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that both running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are “good to go”. Both Cam Akers and...
