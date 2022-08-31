Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Upstate NY Walmart Robbed! Know This Guy? Why Are Some Saying ‘Let Him Go’?
Have you ever left a store without paying for an item? Even by mistake? I remember doing this with a 12-pack of soda that was under my carriage so I went back and paid for it. I just felt like such a dope. In 2022 intentional stealing is not only common, it's somewhat encouraged.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
Suspect arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault and robbery earlier this week of an off-duty officer in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news release Friday.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Buffalo Police investigating double homicide
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon that left two people dead. Police responded to the call just before 3:50 p.m. ET, where they found two males dead outside on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue.
New suspect sketches released in case of woman who disappeared in Berkshires in 1982
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected]. Authorities released several new forensic sketches on Tuesday, including four age-progressed sketches, as they continue to investigate the case of a young woman who...
Surveillance footage from MTA bus shows wild moment brazen thief assaults and robs a man in a wheelchair of $250
New York City police are searching for a brazen thief who attacked an elderly man in a wheelchair earlier this month and robbed him of $250. The New York Police Department on Sunday released surveillance footage from a mostly empty MTA bus driving through Staten Island on August 13 at 9pm, when the attack occurred.
New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA
A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
