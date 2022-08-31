ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

New suspect sketches released in case of woman who disappeared in Berkshires in 1982

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at [email protected]. Authorities released several new forensic sketches on Tuesday, including four age-progressed sketches, as they continue to investigate the case of a young woman who...
FLORIDA, MA
insideedition.com

New York Mother and Boyfriend Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter After Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose: DA

A New York mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree manslaughter after an 11-month-old baby ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to local reports. On May 9, the Onondaga County 911 Center received a report of a baby in poor health in Syracuse, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle told local outlet Syracuse.com.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
