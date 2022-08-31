Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Image via iStock.

Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.

The autumnal affair will take place Sept. 24 from 2–6 p.m. in downtown Ardmore.

Beer will be served by Tired Hands Brewing, Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery; food responsibilities go to Jack McShea’s, Sophie’s BBQ, and Delice et Chocolat, among others.

Various family-friendly activities will be available throughout the day, including games by Twenty-One Pips . Meanwhile, Whiskey Logic, a rockin’ local cover band, will be among the live performers onsite.

Admission to the festival is free, while food and drink will be pay-as-you-go. VIP packages that include a table and seating for four to eight people and beer ticket packages are also available.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the Ardmore community,” said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato. “This event is everything we know and love about Ardmore Oktoberfest, expanded to include all the businesses downtown.”