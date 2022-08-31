ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZT6a_0hcTnTUj00
Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same.Image via iStock.

Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.

The autumnal affair will take place Sept. 24 from 2–6 p.m. in downtown Ardmore.

Beer will be served by Tired Hands Brewing, Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery; food responsibilities go to Jack McShea’s, Sophie’s BBQ, and Delice et Chocolat, among others.

Various family-friendly activities will be available throughout the day, including games by Twenty-One Pips. Meanwhile, Whiskey Logic, a rockin’ local cover band, will be among the live performers onsite.

Admission to the festival is free, while food and drink will be pay-as-you-go. VIP packages that include a table and seating for four to eight people and beer ticket packages are also available.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the Ardmore community,” said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato. “This event is everything we know and love about Ardmore Oktoberfest, expanded to include all the businesses downtown.”

Read more about the first Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park Urban AgBusiness, Hosts Community Market

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) grower, has a business model seeded with concern for the area’s underfed communities. To illustrate what it does and how, Christa Barfield (the CSA’s founder) is holding a public market on Sept. 3 (tomorrow) in West Mount Airy. Maggie Mancini unearthed the particulars for PhillyVoice.
ELKINS PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Pair of South Philly eateries hosting block party

Mike Strauss of Mike’s BBQ, along with Sidecar Bar & Grille, will be hosting a customer appreciation block party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. Set to be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian streets outside of Sidecar, the event is being held as a way for both restaurants to thank customers for their support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Oktoberfest#Beer#Whiskey#Tired Hands Brewing#Iron Hill Brewery#Delice Et Chocolat#Fall For Ardmore#Ardmore Initiative
VISTA.Today

Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County

If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PhillyBite

Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia

- Bagel and coffee lovers, get ready! Glu Hospitality is turning a pandemic pivot into a major brand expansion. Bagels and Co. opened one year ago in Northern Liberties. The popular bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli hot spot now announces not one, not two, but six new locations. Six New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat in East Passyunk

The next time you're near the Singing Fountain, these are the restaurants to memorize for burgers, tamales, mie komplit, and more. Whether you’re new to East Passyunk, you’ve been around the area forever or you’re stopping through for the night, getting your bearings — especially when it comes to one of the most concentrated restaurant areas in the city — takes a lot of work. This guide is here to help. Looking for a great deli? We’ve got details on where to go. A casual taco spot where you’ll be in and out with perfect carnitas in under 10 minutes? It’s here. A cozy breakfast spot for a lazy weekend morning? Of course, you have come to the right place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newtownpress.com

New Wawa Location Approved on Route 322 in Logan

LOGAN TWP. — The Logan Township Zoning Board unanimously passed at their July 11 meeting, the use variance for the development and use of a Wawa Food Market and Gas Station on Route 322. The variance was required for the gasoline service station use. The Wawa will be closest to the traffic light by the Commodore Barry Bridge.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America

Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy