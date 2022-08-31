ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire

A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
WMBF

WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC

