FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and two others were hurt in a house fire on Friday night in Greenville County. According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found safe, suspect still at large after Greenville County kidnapping
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues Friday afternoon for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby girl inside. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said the 8-month-old child was left inside of a black 2013 Nissan Altima while the child’s father went inside the QT store, located at White Horse and Grove roads.
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire
A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
Police: South Carolina woman caught on camera vandalizing stonework, plants
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman was arrested on Monday after police said surveillance cameras caught her vandalizing stonework and plants around a fountain in front of the Sugar Boutique on Main Street. Greenwood police charged Briana Mays, 32, of Greenwood, with damage to real property. City workers estimated the damage to be more […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen. According to deputies, 16-year-old Thomas Anglin was last seen around Panorama Court in Greenville on Monday, August 29. Deputies say Anglin is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed after single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on SC 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on SC...
SWAT responds to Anderson Co. home after shots fired
SWAT responded to an Anderson County home Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
WMBF
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
FOX Carolina
Fentanyl deaths increasing nearly ten years straight in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Like many places across the country, fentanyl continues to be a deadly concern right here in Greenville County. FOX Carolina spoke with the Coroner’s Office about what they’re seeing when it comes to the high potent substance. “So we first started seeing fentanyl...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
