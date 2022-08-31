Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall
The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
thesandpaper.net
Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend
While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
thesandpaper.net
By the Numbers: Ship Bottom Beaches Busy in ’22
In a two-month period this summer, nearly 165,000 visitors checked out Ship Bottom’s 1.36 miles of oceanfront by visiting its beaches. That number is comprised of attendance figures between June 23 and Aug. 20. Councilman Robert Butkus delivered the report during the parks and recreation committee report for Council...
thesandpaper.net
Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS
Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesandpaper.net
In ‘Fog’ Photo Exhibit, Artist Ann Coen Shares Inner Self
Like the fog for which it was named, prominent local photographer Ann Coen’s first-ever solo exhibit and season finale at her Beach Haven pop-up gallery rolled stealthily in and out – a matter of right place, right time, for those lucky enough to catch it. The Thursday night...
thesandpaper.net
Causeway Pipe Project Start Time Uncertain as Labor Day Looms
While there’s plenty of summer left on the calendar, the season comes to an unofficial end next week on Long Beach Island. That means a return to the hustle and bustle of off-season activities, such as road work, that typically get shelved during the summer. At the entrance to...
thesandpaper.net
Cedar Bridge Tavern Central to History
Longtime readers of 200 Plus know the Cedar Bridge Tavern has been of special interest. Since it was first mentioned in 1982 as a site of a Revolutionary War skirmish, I have followed its transformation from a private home in the Pines to its purchase by Ocean County, its placement on the state and national registers of historic places to its meticulous restoration project.
thesandpaper.net
Future Looking Up
Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline
New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
Comments / 0