thesandpaper.net
Causeway Pipe Project Start Time Uncertain as Labor Day Looms
While there’s plenty of summer left on the calendar, the season comes to an unofficial end next week on Long Beach Island. That means a return to the hustle and bustle of off-season activities, such as road work, that typically get shelved during the summer. At the entrance to...
thesandpaper.net
Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend
While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
thesandpaper.net
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline
New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
thesandpaper.net
By the Numbers: Ship Bottom Beaches Busy in ’22
In a two-month period this summer, nearly 165,000 visitors checked out Ship Bottom’s 1.36 miles of oceanfront by visiting its beaches. That number is comprised of attendance figures between June 23 and Aug. 20. Councilman Robert Butkus delivered the report during the parks and recreation committee report for Council...
NBC Philadelphia
PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1
Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall
The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
thesandpaper.net
Future Looking Up
Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
thesandpaper.net
Interior Construction of New Borough Hall Expected This Winter
For those leaving Long Beach Island behind after Labor Day with a return date of spring 2023, take a quick mental snapshot of how things look in Ship Bottom because it won’t look this way next summer. In fact, it won’t look this way for much longer. At...
thesandpaper.net
Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS
Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
thesandpaper.net
In ‘Fog’ Photo Exhibit, Artist Ann Coen Shares Inner Self
Like the fog for which it was named, prominent local photographer Ann Coen’s first-ever solo exhibit and season finale at her Beach Haven pop-up gallery rolled stealthily in and out – a matter of right place, right time, for those lucky enough to catch it. The Thursday night...
