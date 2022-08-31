The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO