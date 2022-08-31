ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Cedars, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Causeway Pipe Project Start Time Uncertain as Labor Day Looms

While there’s plenty of summer left on the calendar, the season comes to an unofficial end next week on Long Beach Island. That means a return to the hustle and bustle of off-season activities, such as road work, that typically get shelved during the summer. At the entrance to...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend

While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Harvey Cedars, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline

New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

By the Numbers: Ship Bottom Beaches Busy in ’22

In a two-month period this summer, nearly 165,000 visitors checked out Ship Bottom’s 1.36 miles of oceanfront by visiting its beaches. That number is comprised of attendance figures between June 23 and Aug. 20. Councilman Robert Butkus delivered the report during the parks and recreation committee report for Council...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Jellyfish Rarely Before Seen at NJ Shore Pack a Painful Sting

A jellyfish rarely before seen at the shore has been turning up along New Jersey beaches, but experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance due to the creature’s nasty sting. “Mauve” jellyfish are more commonly found further out in the ocean -- but that hasn’t stopped them from turning...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Kayaking World Record Set On The Toms River

PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1

Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall

The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
TUCKERTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Future Looking Up

Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS

Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

In ‘Fog’ Photo Exhibit, Artist Ann Coen Shares Inner Self

Like the fog for which it was named, prominent local photographer Ann Coen’s first-ever solo exhibit and season finale at her Beach Haven pop-up gallery rolled stealthily in and out – a matter of right place, right time, for those lucky enough to catch it. The Thursday night...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ

