Ocean County, NJ

94.3 The Point

Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
TRAVEL
thesandpaper.net

Cedar Bridge Tavern Central to History

Longtime readers of 200 Plus know the Cedar Bridge Tavern has been of special interest. Since it was first mentioned in 1982 as a site of a Revolutionary War skirmish, I have followed its transformation from a private home in the Pines to its purchase by Ocean County, its placement on the state and national registers of historic places to its meticulous restoration project.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

That moment I became the embarrassing NJ jerk while on vacation

Whelp, I've officially joined the group of jerks while out of state. Although to be fair, my incident was unintentional, and I was aware of it when it happened. Those here in New Jersey know what it's like to deal with oblivious jerks all the time during the summer season (or maybe I should say, all year long). At the shore, you've got the people who are just plain rude with attitude on the boardwalks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
thesandpaper.net

Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS

Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
POLITICS

