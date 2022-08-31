Read full article on original website
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
Cedar Bridge Tavern Central to History
Longtime readers of 200 Plus know the Cedar Bridge Tavern has been of special interest. Since it was first mentioned in 1982 as a site of a Revolutionary War skirmish, I have followed its transformation from a private home in the Pines to its purchase by Ocean County, its placement on the state and national registers of historic places to its meticulous restoration project.
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
Updated COVID boosters will be available around NJ within days
TRENTON – More than 800 vaccine providers around New Jersey are expected to receive the new omicron-specific doses of the COVID-19 boosters in the coming days, state officials said Friday. People ages 12 and older are now recommended to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, two months after their...
Phil Murphy Touts Penny Decrease to New Jersey Gas Tax
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey has historically been known as one of the cheapest states...
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
That moment I became the embarrassing NJ jerk while on vacation
Whelp, I've officially joined the group of jerks while out of state. Although to be fair, my incident was unintentional, and I was aware of it when it happened. Those here in New Jersey know what it's like to deal with oblivious jerks all the time during the summer season (or maybe I should say, all year long). At the shore, you've got the people who are just plain rude with attitude on the boardwalks.
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology
JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS
Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
