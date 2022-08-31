Read full article on original website
University area restaurant crews looking forward to potential fall business boom
EUGENE, Ore. -- Restaurant owners and managers near the University of Oregon are hoping to see more business this fall, once university students return for the start of the school year. "We opened up in June over here," said Christian Brantley, the interim general manager at Pig and Turnip on...
With retro charm and chic geek decor, North Bend's Itty Bitty is the Inn place to be
Itty Bitty Inn's owner, Rik Villarreal, greets visitors outside a mural celebrating the co-existence of nature (Bigfoot, banana slug) and tech (robot.) A number of murals adorn the exterior of the hotel. For many travelers, a hotel is little more than a place to rest between adventures. But for a...
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
Traffic Delays Expected; Be Prepared; Back to School Staff Gathering
The potential for heavy holiday traffic on the Oregon coast has prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to ask travelers to be aware of possible traffic delays in Reedsport and Winchester Bay from today through the Labor Day holiday on Monday, specifically northbound traffic returning to the Florence area and points north. The heaviest of traffic is expected to be on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm. They are asking local traffic to be aware and find alternate routes if needing to travel in the area. ODOT will be setting electronic message boards along highway 101 near Reedsport and Winchester Bay alerting motorists. You can also access tripcheck.com or call 511 for traffic information.
Health Advisory Issued For D River Beach
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority Thursday with the bummer news for your long Labor Day weekend. A public health advisory is issued for D River Beach in Lincoln County. Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal Bacteria in the ocean. It’s advised to stay out of...
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
EWEB looking into options for the Leaburg Canal
Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
Eugene councilwoman files lawsuit against those calling for her recall
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene city councilwoman is filing a lawsuit against several people involved in a recall petition filed against her, calling it a waste of time. Ward 7 councilor, Claire Syrett, filed the lawsuit less than a month after roughly 2,000 citizens signed a petition to get her out of office.
NBPD Chief Gary McCullough, Aug. 31
City of North Bend release – Please join Police Chief Gary McCullough for the North Bend Police Department’s inaugural “Talk of the Town” on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., August 31, 2022, at The Liberty Theatre. There will be refreshments and community conversation about happenings and operations within the police department. This is the first of bimonthly “Talk of the Towns” where City of North Bend departments will rotate to host and engage with the community we serve.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
Police: Teen arrested after stealing U-Haul pickup and driving recklessly
EUGENE, Ore. — A teen was arrested Thursday after stealing a U-Haul pickup truck and doing donuts with it in a parking lot. The Eugene Police Department reports that at 8:12 a.m. on September 1, and EPD youth services officer (previously known as ‘school resource officer’) was flagged down by a woman near Roosevelt Boulevard and North Cleveland Road.
