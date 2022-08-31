ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Charter Township, MI

In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Spinal Column

Prime BBQ Smokehouse coming soon to Highland

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new barbecue place to check out, you can stop looking. Prime BBQ Smokehouse is moving in at 1100 South Milford Road and should be up and running within a few months. It’s the location recently vacated by Schwartz’s Deli, which moved down the road.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
