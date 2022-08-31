Read full article on original website
33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Abandoned with 33 Graves: The Cemetery Hidden Along the Road in Salem, Michigan
Some people refer to this old graveyard as ‘abandoned’ but I wouldn’t totally say that. It seems to me that it’s more forgotten than deserted. Proof that it’s not forgotten lies in the fresh flags that are placed at the gravestones of a couple of war veterans.
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Spinal Column
Prime BBQ Smokehouse coming soon to Highland
If you’ve been on the lookout for a new barbecue place to check out, you can stop looking. Prime BBQ Smokehouse is moving in at 1100 South Milford Road and should be up and running within a few months. It’s the location recently vacated by Schwartz’s Deli, which moved down the road.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
5 Local Orchards And Cider Mills To Visit This Fall
A favorite fall activity for many Michiganders is going to an apple orchard and cider mill. From Genesee County to Lapeer County and points beyond, there are a lot of options. Here are five local spots to visit this fall. One of the best is Spicer Orchards. Did you know...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
Rain showers and a few storms for Metro Detroit heading into Sunday
After a nice start to the weekend, lots of sunshine in a little cloud cover, we’ve been keeping an eye on the radar overnight last night into early this morning for showers and thunderstorms off to the West of Metro Detroit, and we will need that umbrella from time to time as we had throughout the end of the weekend.
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
Southeast Michigan Oktoberfests Families Will Love
Every fall, families in southeast Michigan come together to celebrate the rich culture of Germany at a local Oktoberfest. These cultural events, which date back to the celebration of a royal wedding in Bavaria in 1810, are typically held in September and feature everything from delicious bratwursts and pretzels to good beer, Oompah music and plenty of fun.
When Is The Best Time To Visit Michigan's Apple Orchards?
Speaking of the Lions, many in Michigan probably think the best time to visit that apple orchard is around week 3 or 4 of the NFL season when you realize it's about to be another year of the 'Same Old Lions', but depending on what type of apples you like, you may want to plan your trip accordingly.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released
Michigan's beautiful fall colors never fail to dazzle us and if forecasts prove to be right, the week of Oct. 10 will be Mother Nature's big week to shine. The annual fall foliage week-by-week map has been released by SmokyMountains.com. Since 2013, the organization has used its algorithm to analyze several data...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
