September is National Hunger Action Month, highlighting the ways people can get involved to fight food insecurity. Susannah Morgan, CEO of Oregon Food Bank, said hunger was a problem in the state before the pandemic, and in the midst of COVID-19’s grip, one in five Oregonians faced food insecurity. Although numbers have gone down, she noted more than a million residents in the state sought emergency food assistance from the Oregon Food Bank network in 2021.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO