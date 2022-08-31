Read full article on original website
Sept Is National Hunger Action Month
September is National Hunger Action Month, highlighting the ways people can get involved to fight food insecurity. Susannah Morgan, CEO of Oregon Food Bank, said hunger was a problem in the state before the pandemic, and in the midst of COVID-19’s grip, one in five Oregonians faced food insecurity. Although numbers have gone down, she noted more than a million residents in the state sought emergency food assistance from the Oregon Food Bank network in 2021.
