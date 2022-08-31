Read full article on original website
Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS
Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
thesandpaper.net
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline
New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Plan for homes, apartments, house of worship to return before Jackson board
JACKSON — Testimony on an applicant’s plan to construct single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Sept. 7 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board’s agenda for that evening’s meeting indicates the...
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
Iconic Ocean City business shutting down after nearly 70 years
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
thesandpaper.net
Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend
While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant
A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
thesandpaper.net
New Morrison’s Owners Have Plans for Market With Dining Area
The new owners of the Morrison’s Restaurant property in Beach Haven are hoping to add a market with a dining area as well as new homes, and recently filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permit with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Land Resource Protection.
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
thesandpaper.net
Ship Bottom Officials Weigh In on Status of LBI School Sale
When resident Nancy Henderson stepped up to the microphone in Ship Bottom’s meeting room last week, she had news to share about the LBI Grade School and asked questions she sought clarification on from borough officials. Her announcement that the LBI Consolidated Board of Education was, in her words,...
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall
The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven Settles Appeal With Licensee
At its agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council announced a settlement with Bird & Betty’s concerning its liquor license renewal. The license was originally on the agenda with other liquor licensees at the June 13 regular meeting. However, the council tabled the matter after the attorney for the establishment, Samuel “Skip” Reale, objected to some of the conditions. For example, he opposed the borough not allowing live music to play on the second-floor deck as well as requiring online ticketing for admission on teen nights.
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
Kayaking World Record Set On The Toms River
PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County announces the largest recycling revenue sharing grants since the program’s inception in 1995; Lakewood and Toms River Top the Charts
Recycling revenue sharing is back with a bang. Today, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners announced the largest revenue sharing grants since the program’s inception in 1995. “We are very pleased to announce that for the first half of2022 we are returning more than $966,832 to municipalities that partner...
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness
MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
