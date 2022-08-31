ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS

Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline

New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Long Beach Township, NJ
Ship Bottom, NJ
Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend

While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Gina G
HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant

A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
BELMAR, NJ
New Morrison’s Owners Have Plans for Market With Dining Area

The new owners of the Morrison’s Restaurant property in Beach Haven are hoping to add a market with a dining area as well as new homes, and recently filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permit with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Land Resource Protection.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Ship Bottom Officials Weigh In on Status of LBI School Sale

When resident Nancy Henderson stepped up to the microphone in Ship Bottom’s meeting room last week, she had news to share about the LBI Grade School and asked questions she sought clarification on from borough officials. Her announcement that the LBI Consolidated Board of Education was, in her words,...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall

The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
TUCKERTON, NJ
Beach Haven Settles Appeal With Licensee

At its agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council announced a settlement with Bird & Betty’s concerning its liquor license renewal. The license was originally on the agenda with other liquor licensees at the June 13 regular meeting. However, the council tabled the matter after the attorney for the establishment, Samuel “Skip” Reale, objected to some of the conditions. For example, he opposed the borough not allowing live music to play on the second-floor deck as well as requiring online ticketing for admission on teen nights.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Kayaking World Record Set On The Toms River

PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Ocean County announces the largest recycling revenue sharing grants since the program’s inception in 1995; Lakewood and Toms River Top the Charts

Recycling revenue sharing is back with a bang. ​Today, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners announced the largest revenue sharing grants since the program’s inception in 1995. ​“We are very pleased to announce that for the first half of2022 we are returning more than $966,832 to municipalities that partner...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness

MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it’s just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they’ve been before.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

