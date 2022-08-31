Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wausau School District returns to class Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and staff at the Wausau School District returned to the classroom Wednesday. The district’s superintendent said the new school year rings in many improvements for the district, since its referendum passed in April. “We’ve been doing a lot of planning over the summer,” superintendent...
tomahawkleader.com
School District of Tomahawk welcomes 15 new staff members for 2022-2023 school year
TOMAHAWK – The School District of Tomahawk welcomed 15 new members to its staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Along with educators new to the area, there are also several Hatchet alumni and people who call Tomahawk home joining the district this year. Connor Ahrens. Connor Ahrens is our...
WSAW
More officers patrolling school zones as students return to school
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More officers are patrolling in school zones to remind drivers to slow down as students head back to school. “You know what’s significantly worse than being late for work? It would be hurting a kid,” said Deputy Chief Matt Barnes of the Wausau Police Department.
WSAW
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist. Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.
WSAW
Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair will get underway Friday in Rosholt. For 96 years, the fair has brought excitement and entertainment to families. This year features a variety of new exhibits including a balloon artist, lawnmower races, magic shows and much more. Gates open at 4 p.m....
WSAW
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
WSAW
Everest Metro Police Department retires K-9 officer
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is ready to wish a happy retirement to one of its most loyal officers. K-9 Aron has been serving the community for over 9 years. “It’s just sad to see him go. He’s been such a good dog,” said Chief Clay...
WSAW
Marathon County Juvenile Facility plans to reopen in October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staffing shortages originally forced the Marathon County Juvenile Facility to close late last year. The Marathon Sheriff’s Office plans to reopen it in October. However, it will function in a new way when it reopens its doors. ”Our hope is that there will be an...
WSAW
The Hilight Zone Week 3
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week three of the Hilight Zone produced the first conference matchups of the season, including the game of the week in Wisconsin Rapids vs Wausau West, and Wittenberg-Birnamwood traveled to Spencer-Columbus. Last season, Wisconsin Rapids beat Wausau West 36-20. Eventually, the two teams would share a...
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Awarded State Grant for Plover River Pedestrian Bridge
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point and Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail have announced a $1.47 million grant to be used for the completion of a pedestrian bridge across the Plover River. Mayor Mike Wiza said serious discussion about the project has been...
WSAW
Wausau West soccer, D.C. Everest volleyball earn wins Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy Thursday night at Wausau West High School as the Warriors hosted a pair of Wisconsin Valley Conference contests. First, on the soccer pitch, the Warriors welcomed in Merrill for a boys’ varsity game. The Warriors came out hot, including a goal...
wisfarmer.com
Milk plant closures leave schools with higher prices after summer scramble
Shutdowns at two plants left some school districts in the Dairy State scrambling to find milk for their students this fall, and is helping drive higher prices for those familiar half-pint cartons in lunch programs. Bordon Dairy, which provided milk for school cafeterias, announced in May that it was cutting...
WSAW
Ginseng celebration planned Saturday in Marathon
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival won’t return until 2024, but a one-day celebration is planned for Saturday in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days. A ginseng celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Marathon. The...
WSAW
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Now that student loan forgiveness is going to happen, there are dates for each step along the way, leading to January when the first repayments are due. Subscribing to notifications through studentaid.gov provides reminders to keep borrowers on track. The upcoming student loan forgiveness is...
WSAW
New faces, continued success prominent at Columbus Catholic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a long few months of waiting for Columbus. Last October, the Dons volleyball team fell in the sectional final to Laona/Wabeno. Since, then, it’s been the waiting game. “From the day that we lose that playoff game to the beginning of the...
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory will offer three shows this month. Shows are 2 p.m. on Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated. Sept. 11 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Discover...
WSAW
Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones announced Thursday a five-year lease agreement with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, which will keep the team in Marathon County through the 2026-2027 season. The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of...
947jackfm.com
Road construction not complete for opening day of school in Merrill
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Road construction around Prairie River Middle School in Merrill isn’t complete for the opening day of school on Thursday. Merrill Police advise that road construction on East 3rd St and Parkway Drive has been delayed. They advise parents to plan ahead. Police say for...
WSAW
Ad launched highlighting former mall site revitalization
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership has released a new ad for its campaign highlighting the revitalization of the area where the Wausau Mall once stood. “We know to bring people to the Greater Wausau area, we need to create the kind of workforce, economic activity, and...
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
