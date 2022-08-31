ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell

A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Tayshia Adams
Elite Daily

The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays

Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
