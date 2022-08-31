Read full article on original website
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell
A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
ETOnline.com
Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)
Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
NFL・
Julianne Hough and Boyfriend Charlie Wilson Split After Less Than 1 Year: He Was a ‘Rebound’
It’s over. Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have split after less than one year of dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They were physically attracted to each other but didn’t gel emotionally,” the source says, adding that...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some...
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation slams 'Bachelorette' host for not being honest about contestant getting COVID-19
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
Elite Daily
The Bachelorette's Final Episodes Aren't Airing On Mondays
Say goodbye to Bachelorette Mondays for the end of the season. The Bachelorette is switching up its schedule in the last few weeks of Season 19, in part due to some scheduling conflicts. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 — including when the finale airs — so you don’t miss a moment of the double-Bachelorette drama.
ABC News
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott shares cute photos of infant son Parker
Drew Scott is clearly enjoying fatherhood. The "Property Brothers" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself working while holding his 3-month-old son Parker James Scott. Parker's face is obscured by Scott's hand in both photos. "Introducing my new business partner to the team," he wrote...
People
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
dailyphew.com
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth
90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
