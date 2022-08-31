ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
county17.com

‘First of its kind’ underground CO2 storage project approved near Kemmerer

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A new carbon storage proposal garnered federal approval Friday, clearing the way for the first underground carbon dioxide storage projects on Bureau of Land Management lands in southwestern Wyoming. The projects, proposed by ExxonMobil Corporation and approved by BLM on Aug. 26, include constructing a CO2...
KEMMERER, WY
svinews.com

The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change

IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely

The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
WYOMING STATE
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year’s primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
WYOMING STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
UTAH STATE

