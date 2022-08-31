Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
county17.com
‘First of its kind’ underground CO2 storage project approved near Kemmerer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A new carbon storage proposal garnered federal approval Friday, clearing the way for the first underground carbon dioxide storage projects on Bureau of Land Management lands in southwestern Wyoming. The projects, proposed by ExxonMobil Corporation and approved by BLM on Aug. 26, include constructing a CO2...
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
cowboystatedaily.com
Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming's grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
county17.com
Wyoming files motion against groups’ claims challenging federal lease sale
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation
Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
Wyoming Isn’t “Ignorant” About Climate Change
IGNORANCE? - Why are they so sure it's "ignorance?" In the Mountain West, this misperception is greatest in Wyoming, where residents underestimate climate concern among fellow Wyomingites by 24.4%. Not far behind are Arizona (22.9%), Idaho (22.8%), Utah (21.8%), Nevada (21.7%) and Montana (21.6%). Meanwhile, New Mexico and Colorado have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others’ Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
Wyoming's state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year's primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
oilcity.news
Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely
The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back
Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
10 Wonders of Eastern Wyoming That Prove We’re More Than Yellowstone
A lot of attention is paid to Wyoming's west side, with the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone calling folks from all over the world. But the east side of Wyoming has an area just as large that will take you just as long to explore. Let's have a look at Wyoming...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse
Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year's primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
castlecountryradio.com
Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall
Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
