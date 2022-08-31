RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A North Carolina coalition is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, according to the White House. The Accelerate NC-Life Sciences Manufacturing coalition will receive roughly $25 million to “strengthen its life sciences manufacturing cluster by investing in a more robust pipeline of biotech talent across the state and expanding those opportunities to underserved and historically excluded communities,” according to officials.

