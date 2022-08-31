Read full article on original website
North Carolina coalition among winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A North Carolina coalition is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, according to the White House. The Accelerate NC-Life Sciences Manufacturing coalition will receive roughly $25 million to “strengthen its life sciences manufacturing cluster by investing in a more robust pipeline of biotech talent across the state and expanding those opportunities to underserved and historically excluded communities,” according to officials.
‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California
(KTLA) – The intensity of a brush fire near Castaic, California, was captured on KTLA video Wednesday afternoon when a series of “fire tornadoes” or “fire whirls” were spotted. The fire tornadoes developed around 3:20 p.m. as crews worked to contain the Route Fire, which...
