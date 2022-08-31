We are coming up on Labor Day Weekend. Goodbye to August, and welcome to September. Another month that has gone too quickly. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and is a time to honor the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well being. (www.dol.gov). The American worker is the backbone of our country. I hope most of you have the day off and can spend the day relaxing or spending time with family and friends.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO