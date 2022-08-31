Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
Hello from Deanburg again! I hope everyone is well and happy!. Happy belated birthdays are Michelle Julian on Aug. 25, Gina Tully on Aug. 27, Addison Ross on Aug. 28, Breanna Landers on Aug. 29 and Shane Burkeens on Aug. 30. I am sorry I did not do the news last week to have your birthdays in here.
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
We are coming up on Labor Day Weekend. Goodbye to August, and welcome to September. Another month that has gone too quickly. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and is a time to honor the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well being. (www.dol.gov). The American worker is the backbone of our country. I hope most of you have the day off and can spend the day relaxing or spending time with family and friends.
wgnsradio.com
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
Chester County Independent
The Library Lowdown
“The grass in the back field was almost waist high, and now there was goldenrod, that late-summer gossip which comes to tattle on autumn every year. But there was no autumn in the air today; the sun was still all August, although calendar August was almost two weeks gone.”. -Stephen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
Tennessee couple taking water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adult changing stations being added to four Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
thecamdenchronicle.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 61% of Tennessee voters oppose $500M in state funds going to new Titans stadium
(The Center Square) — In a new poll, 61% of likely voters in Tennessee oppose the state giving $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research for the nonprofit policy group the Beacon Center of Tennessee, showed that 69% of those polled in East Tennessee disapproved of the move while 57% in Middle Tennessee disapproved and 55% in West Tennessee disapproved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
Chester County Independent
Church News: Services, Singings, & Revivals
Bloodline of Cave Springs in Henderson will be singing at Cave Springs Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 10. Everyone is invited.
WBBJ
Julian Wiser officially sworn-in as new Madison County Sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Madison County Sheriff was officially sworn in Wednesday. Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was sworn in on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. It was a large turnout with family, supporters and local leaders witnessing the event, many of them being men...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WBBJ
Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
Comments / 1