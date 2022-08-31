ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Chester County Independent

News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County

Hello from Deanburg again! I hope everyone is well and happy!. Happy belated birthdays are Michelle Julian on Aug. 25, Gina Tully on Aug. 27, Addison Ross on Aug. 28, Breanna Landers on Aug. 29 and Shane Burkeens on Aug. 30. I am sorry I did not do the news last week to have your birthdays in here.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County

We are coming up on Labor Day Weekend. Goodbye to August, and welcome to September. Another month that has gone too quickly. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and is a time to honor the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well being. (www.dol.gov). The American worker is the backbone of our country. I hope most of you have the day off and can spend the day relaxing or spending time with family and friends.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places

(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chester County Independent

The Library Lowdown

“The grass in the back field was almost waist high, and now there was goldenrod, that late-summer gossip which comes to tattle on autumn every year. But there was no autumn in the air today; the sun was still all August, although calendar August was almost two weeks gone.”. -Stephen...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
thecamdenchronicle.com

New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District

The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee will welcome a new face when Neil Thompson takes office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt Stowe....
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 61% of Tennessee voters oppose $500M in state funds going to new Titans stadium

(The Center Square) — In a new poll, 61% of likely voters in Tennessee oppose the state giving $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research for the nonprofit policy group the Beacon Center of Tennessee, showed that 69% of those polled in East Tennessee disapproved of the move while 57% in Middle Tennessee disapproved and 55% in West Tennessee disapproved.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Julian Wiser officially sworn-in as new Madison County Sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Madison County Sheriff was officially sworn in Wednesday. Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was sworn in on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. It was a large turnout with family, supporters and local leaders witnessing the event, many of them being men...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

'Save the Cumberland' boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Downtown Brownsville to see improvements through $100k grant

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is preserving their history, one block at a time. The State of Tennessee provides grants to towns to preserve historical buildings in their downtown area. “Every two years we have what is called the Downtown Improvement Grant to try and improve, repair, and...
BROWNSVILLE, TN

