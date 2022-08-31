Montgomery County Supervisors: Pipeline Main Topic at ISAC Conference

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Supervisors Donna Robinson and Charla Schmidt, during the committee portion of Tuesday’s meeting, said that the proposed carbon pipeline was a big topic at the Iowa State Association of Counties two-day Conference in Des Moines this past week.

Robinson says the discussion on the proposed pipeline covered every angle. Much of the conversation came from counties with ordinances already in place.

Robinson says part of the discussion centered around ordinances compared to resolutions, particularly the proposed pipeline, and the county’s role in all of this.

Charla Schmid says the two lawyers at the conference stated the Shelby County ordinance is a great draft but specific to their county.

Robinson says drainage districts and how the pipeline project might affect those areas were also a big part of the discussion.

Additionally, ISAC recognized their first-ever graduating class of certified county supervisors, and Donna Robinson and Charla Schmid were members of that graduating class and presented with a diploma.