WCVB
Massachusetts health officials announce second human case of West Nile virus in 2022
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a second human case of West Nile virus has been reported in the state this year. A man in his 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area already known to be at moderate risk, health officials said.
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health experts look for more 'holistic approach' to prevent illnesses this school year
CONCORD, N.H. — Health experts say this is the most "normal" back-to-school students and their families have had since the start of the pandemic, but they say there are still some challenges. “Our first message to people particularly going back to school, parents that are concerned about their children,...
WMUR.com
Manchester awarded $44M grant to develop biomedical manufacturing sector
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A multimillion-dollar grant from the federal government has been awarded to the city of Manchester to create jobs in the biomedical manufacturing field. The $44 million grant awards as part of the country's Build Back Better Regional Challenge will create biofabrication cluster in southern New Hampshire.
NHPR
‘The gateway drug is trauma.' In Concord, a crowd gathers to mark Overdose Awareness Day and call for change.
Louise Martel traveled from Berlin to stand outside the State House on Wednesday evening. She held a poster with photos of her niece, Chloe, who died of an overdose earlier this year at age 22. “We gotta let people know that she lived and she made a difference in this...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to drive safely during holiday weekend
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are urging drivers to use caution on the roads as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches. Police said the number of fatal crashes nationwide is up about 7% this year. The number across New England, except Connecticut, is up 23%, and for New Hampshire, it's even higher, at nearly 26%.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
manchesterinklink.com
Four houses of worship in Manchester receive federal security funding
WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced $927,000 in grants to increase safety at houses of worship across the Granite State, including over $500,000 to houses of worship in Manchester. Four of the nine facilities receiving funding are located in Manchester with money going to help...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester receives $44 million for Millyard biofabrication expansion and development
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that Manchester is one of 20 winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, earning the city a $44 million federal grant. The grant will be used to invest in a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, which U.S. Department...
Suspicious death investigation ongoing near popular Manchester walking trail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities responded Friday morning to a suspicious death near a popular Manchester walking trail. The NH Attorney General’s Office says they’re investigating the stabbing death of an adult male in the area of a walking trail near Nutt Pond. There is no danger to...
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead, Apparently Stabbed, by Pond in Manchester, NH, Park, Police Say
A man was found dead, apparently stabbed, next to a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday, police said. The man has not been identified, but state prosecutors and local police said there was no threat to the public, as everyone involved had been identified. The apparently injured man was found...
manchesterinklink.com
Is Healthcare a human right? Discuss on Sept. 8
MANCHESTER, NH – Is Healthcare a Human Right? That will be the topic of the next Saint Anselm Center for Ethics in Society’s community discussion, set for Sept. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at XO Bistro (827 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101.) Come out and flex your opinion, while listening...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 23: Support Leadership Greater Manchester at Cornhole Tournament at NH Sportsplex
BEDFORD, NH – The Chamber Cornhole and Tournament & Family Fun event on Sept. 23 at NH Sportsplex supports the Leadership Greater Manchester (LGM) scholarship fund which helps to ensure access to a diverse and thriving leadership program for the Greater Manchester community. Players in the tournament will enjoy a full field of teams, bar, and food available for purchase, and a cash prize for the winning team.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion
A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
