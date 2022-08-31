ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester awarded $44M grant to develop biomedical manufacturing sector

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A multimillion-dollar grant from the federal government has been awarded to the city of Manchester to create jobs in the biomedical manufacturing field. The $44 million grant awards as part of the country's Build Back Better Regional Challenge will create biofabrication cluster in southern New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
Manchester, NH
Health
WMUR.com

New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
#Mosquito Control#Nile#Linus Mosquitoes#Diseases#General Health#Health Department#Arboviral Illness#Public Health Director#Epa#Wnv#Jamestown Canyon Virus
WMUR.com

New Hampshire drivers urged to drive safely during holiday weekend

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are urging drivers to use caution on the roads as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches. Police said the number of fatal crashes nationwide is up about 7% this year. The number across New England, except Connecticut, is up 23%, and for New Hampshire, it's even higher, at nearly 26%.
CONCORD, NH
94.9 HOM

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Four houses of worship in Manchester receive federal security funding

WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced $927,000 in grants to increase safety at houses of worship across the Granite State, including over $500,000 to houses of worship in Manchester. Four of the nine facilities receiving funding are located in Manchester with money going to help...
MANCHESTER, NH
Virus
Health
Politics
Public Health
Department of Health
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead, Apparently Stabbed, by Pond in Manchester, NH, Park, Police Say

A man was found dead, apparently stabbed, next to a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday, police said. The man has not been identified, but state prosecutors and local police said there was no threat to the public, as everyone involved had been identified. The apparently injured man was found...
manchesterinklink.com

Is Healthcare a human right? Discuss on Sept. 8

MANCHESTER, NH – Is Healthcare a Human Right? That will be the topic of the next Saint Anselm Center for Ethics in Society’s community discussion, set for Sept. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at XO Bistro (827 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101.) Come out and flex your opinion, while listening...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Sept. 23: Support Leadership Greater Manchester at Cornhole Tournament at NH Sportsplex

BEDFORD, NH – The Chamber Cornhole and Tournament & Family Fun event on Sept. 23 at NH Sportsplex supports the Leadership Greater Manchester (LGM) scholarship fund which helps to ensure access to a diverse and thriving leadership program for the Greater Manchester community. Players in the tournament will enjoy a full field of teams, bar, and food available for purchase, and a cash prize for the winning team.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion

A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
BROOKLINE, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...

