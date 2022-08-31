Read full article on original website
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front is expected to pass...
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely. Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at...
Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Storms Cause Flash Flooding in Lubbock
Heavy rainfall in Lubbock Wednesday afternoon caused major flash flooding in different areas. Lubbock was placed under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m., which might be extended, with reports around the county coming in of severe flooding. Citizens have taken to social media to share their flooding pictures and reports of what’s occurring during the heavy rainfall.
Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall
LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
English Newsom: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares English Newsom. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Lubbock locals prepare to tailgate, ahead of first TTU home game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents across the hub city have already started to prepare for football season, setting up tents and tables for their tailgates. Tailgate Express, a Tailgating company has been helping organizations and families kick off their game day experience since 2012. “We’re setting up about 60 Different...
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2. Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Texas Tech vs. Murray St. - routes, parking for the Red Raider faithful
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any fans going to Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State may want to leave early if they plan on taking 19th street to get to the stadium. Construction there will slow down traffic throughout the season. “I would suggest just coming down Marsha Sharp...
Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
