Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Weak cold front. Isolated storms. High of 88°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. A weak cold front is expected to pass...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains heavy rain potential continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely. Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Storms Cause Flash Flooding in Lubbock

Heavy rainfall in Lubbock Wednesday afternoon caused major flash flooding in different areas. Lubbock was placed under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m., which might be extended, with reports around the county coming in of severe flooding. Citizens have taken to social media to share their flooding pictures and reports of what’s occurring during the heavy rainfall.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall

LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

English Newsom: Sipping on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares English Newsom. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock locals prepare to tailgate, ahead of first TTU home game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents across the hub city have already started to prepare for football season, setting up tents and tables for their tailgates. Tailgate Express, a Tailgating company has been helping organizations and families kick off their game day experience since 2012. “We’re setting up about 60 Different...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The United Family always makes eating easy

LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
MySanAntonio

Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock

On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
LUBBOCK, TX

