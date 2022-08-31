Read full article on original website
Shakeup: Raleigh edge-computing startup EDJX founders out; new CEO; $3M cash infusion
RALEIGH — One of the Triangle’s most promising emerging tech startups has undergone a seismic shift, losing two founders, installing a new chief executive, and adding $3 million to its coffers in just the last few months. Raleigh-based EDJX (pronounced Edge-X) is an edge computing platform founded by...
These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Inside NC Biotech Center-led coalition’s winning $25M federal grant – the plan, the partners
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, has received a Phase 2 award totaling nearly $25 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The NCBiotech-led consortium is one...
