Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
"It is changing lives:" A look at the success rate of Chattanooga's EMPACT program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In just a few short weeks 8 students from Chattanooga’s EMPACT program will be walking across the stage at graduation. And in honor of its third cohort, we’re looking back at the program’s success rate. This is the start of a whole new...
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
Football game sparks friendly rivalry between Cleveland and Bradley County mayor
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a battle for bragging rights going back decades: Bradley Central vs Cleveland. The highly anticipated game sparked a friendly rivalry between the Bradley County and Cleveland mayors. The first shot was fired on Facebook by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, who shared photos of...
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Catoosa Countians concerned CSX isn't keeping promise to clear up railroad crossing
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad in Catoosa County continues to cause concern among parents with concrete piles causing issues for bus drivers. We followed up on this Friday to see if CSX upheld their promise to start work on removing them. School and County officials say there are...
CSX working to clear railroad crossing after Catoosa Countians share concerns about danger
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. CSX says they are working to clear out concrete and debris at a railroad crossing that many Catoosa County residents have deemed 'dangerous.'. “CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate. We are aware of the concrete crossties staged on our property. Contractors are working today to remove some of the ties and will continue throughout the upcoming weeks until area is fully cleared. CSX is also working to address any vegetation concerns on our property.”
UTC students, activists call for change to school's minimum wage at rally Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UTC students and activists pushed for change to the school's minimum wage at a rally Thursday. The rally was held by the UTC United Campus Workers who hope to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The United Campus Workers say they spoke with school...
Injured woman rescued from water near Walnut Street Bridge Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department along with several other agencies rescued a woman on the water Wednesday night. CFD says at 8:30 p.m. they were dispatched and responded to the south side of the Walnut Street Bridge for a reported emergency on the water. An injured woman...
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Hamilton, Walker Co man 2 of 25 gang members who pled guilty to multiple charges, DOJ says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker and Hamilton County man were one of 25 Ghostface Gangsters Gang members who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including...
