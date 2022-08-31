The Anthony Wayne boys and Perrysburg girls are ranked No. 1 in this season's first Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll for Division I, while the Ottawa Hills boys team is No. 1 in Division III. The Anthony Wayne boys team earned 74 points to edge Perrysburg (70), St. John's (64), Southview (55), and Springfield (41). In Division III, the Ottawa Hills boys team picked up 159 points to top Ottoville (146), Kalida (121), Genoa (109), and Continental (75). The Perrysburg girls team earned 89 points to top Anthony Wayne (78), Northview (72), St. Ursula (61), and Findlay (47) and Southview (47). Lima Shawnee is No. 1 in the Division II boys poll.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO