navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-3-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Labor Day weekend parking guide for Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach is one of the most popular areas in the state of Florida for travelers and beachgoers for several months out of the year. Holiday weekends, like Labor Day, bring in large crowds and hundreds of thousands of people. WKRG took a look at all the viable parking options up […]
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Sandbar sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including sandbar sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
Orange Beach restaurants, businesses reap the benefits during Labor Day weekend
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is a popular spot to spend Labor Day and while the large crowds and long waits may not be ideal, restaurant owners and servers look forward to the holiday weekend every year. Owner of Fresh off the Boat restaurant, David Buster, told News 5 Labor Day weekend always […]
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
Pensacola’s Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is dedicated to rescuing exotic birds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing exotic birds from across the country. The founder, Sandy Carl Kirkconnell, the son of a Honduran man and an American woman, grew up on a little island off the coast of Honduras. “Carl grew up being surrounded by green-winged macaws, […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 2
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
10 best places for a cold beer during the Labor Day Weekend in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and several patrons may be looking for the best place to grab an ice-cold beer. WKRG News 5 has looked into the best breweries to grab a brew in Pensacola during the Labor Day weekend, according to Yelp. 10. Big Top Brewing Company – […]
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
getthecoast.com
The newly renovated $1.1 million Okaloosa Island Boat Basin to open next week
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and ADA accessible kayak launch. The Okaloosa Island Boat Basin is located at Soundside Access Two off of Santa Rosa Boulevard, between Bluefish Drive and Caviar...
Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
Gulf Coast Summerfest Jazz Edition in Pensacola this Labor Day Weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Summerfest Jazz Edition is set to bring music and a good time this Labor Day weekend. The festival is Sept. 3 and 4 at the Pensacola Community Maritime Park. The original idea for the festival started when Williams “Cadillac” Banks went to a jazz festival in […]
Locals giving free golf cart rides to Destin harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After living and playing in the City of Destin for years, Okaloosa Co. local Shawna Adams and Texas-native Cash Stern created the Destin Harbor Haulers free shuttle service. Not like a paid taxi-cab, businesses operating on the harbor pay for the golf cart service to bring customers free of charge. “For […]
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
Multi-million dollar sales are happening
A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
