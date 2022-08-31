Terre Haute man charged with child exploitation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An 18-year-old Terre Haute man has been arrested following an investigation into possible child exploitation.

According to the Indiana State Police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested David E. Pasko Jr Tuesday. The investigation began in June when a cyber tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following the investigation, a search warrant was granted and served Tuesday at Pasko’s residence in the 1500 block of South 10th Street. Police said that their findings led to an interview of Pasko who was then arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Pasko has been preliminarily charged with;

Child Exploitation Level 4 felony

Possession of Child Pornography (x5) Level 5 felony



Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.