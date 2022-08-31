Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
whbc.com
Columbia Gas Aggregation Customers in Stark Townships Have New Supplier Company
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of Stark County townships who are in the Columbia Gas aggregation program have a new natural gas supplier. IGS...
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m.
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they've faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas this afternoon
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty
The road is closed and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning.
OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Warren
An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility
A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s new water-utility system: New online interface, new meters starting this month
AKRON, Ohio — Akron water-utility customers are getting new meters and a new online system as part of an upgraded utility program dubbed “Akron H2O — Tap into the future,” the city said in a release. Residents’ water-utility bills will not increase as a result of...
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
whbc.com
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
whbc.com
Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Troopers track dirt bike driver for 2 hours in Cleveland before he runs out of gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aerial view of a a dirt bike operator being tracked while he drove recklessly through Cleveland for over two hours before he was eventually caught. Troopers tried to pull over one of the two dirt bikes seen...
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
