ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 3

klb
6d ago

I am so sorry that someone was such a coward to not stay & help you! RIP sir

Reply
4
Related
KWTX

Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police investigate deadly crash

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
WACO, TX
KVUE

Driver arrested after Taylor crash that killed man and woman

TAYLOR, Texas — A driver is facing a second-degree felony charge after a crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman. The Taylor Police Department said on Monday at 6:16 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting a collision in the 600 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard Southwest, at the intersection of FM 973.
TAYLOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room

A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
BELLMEAD, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police searching for missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fox#Ems
fox44news.com

Man charged with trying to take officer’s weapon

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after Belton Police said he tried to take a weapon from an officer during an attempted arrest. Christopher Daniel Pitts remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held in Killeen Sunday Dollar General robbery

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police report a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Dollar General Store at 3008 Lake Road. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location at 10:38 a.m....
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Person survives ejection from vehicle in Falls County

SATIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident in Falls County, and is expected to be okay. According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at County Road 417 and found the rolled vehicle with the ejected driver. This person was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Three-county pursuit nets marijuana and arrests

Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay

Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy