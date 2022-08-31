ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner

By The Mark Reardon Show, Sue Thomas
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAsXB_0hcTc9Lj00

Breakfast for dinner isn't only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money.

Kellogg's announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each. Sue Thomas shared the information during Tuesday’s edition of Sue’s News on The Mark Reardon Show.

“You eat cereal for dinner, and you write about it on Instagram between now and September 26, which is National Breakfast Day," Sue explained.

The cereal company wants to show that the meal can be enjoyed at any point in the day, not just in the morning for breakfast.

Cash winners won't only win a prize while enjoying a great meal, but they will also get a year's supply of Kellogg's cereals.

Comments / 26

St. Louis, MO
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

