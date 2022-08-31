Revitalized FFA program thriving at Upstate high school

A program that had been inactive for decades at an Upstate high school is now thriving once again. Palmetto High School in Anderson County is experiencing a renaissance in its revitalized FFA program.

Palmetto had discontinued its Future Farmers Of America program in 1957 and it remained inactive until being revived in 2020. Since then, Palmetto has won the State FFA competition two years in a row.

The program is made up of a group of Palmetto students with 8 of them serving as officers, led by Student President Porter Hand. The school's Ag teacher Joey McCannon serves as the Faculty Advisor to the FFA program. Palmetto recently received the the 3-Star Award from the National FFA, which is the highest honor in the nation given by the organization.