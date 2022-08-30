Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
EMCC art instructors’ works chosen for juried art exhibits
Works by two East Mississippi Community College art instructors have been selected for inclusion in separate juried art exhibits that will take place in Meridian. Two large, decorative ceramic bowls created by Lisa Spinks, who teaches art on EMCC’s Scooba campus, will be on display during the MS Clay Works 2022. Artwork from entrants will be on display Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 in the Miller Art Gallery at Meridian Community College. A closing reception and award ceremony will take place Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Commercial Dispatch
Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city
For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Yeatman elected as shareholder at T. E. Lott & Company
T. E. Lott & Company announced the election of Trent F. Yeatman, CPA, as shareholder for the firm. Yeatman, of Columbus, specializes in single audit engagements. He also works with small businesses and individuals to provide tax preparation and consulting services. He joined the firm in 2012 after receiving a...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Bingham joins Citizens National Bank
Citizens National Bank announced the hiring of Brandi Bingham as mortgage originator for its mortgage team in North Mississippi. Bingham will work out of the bank’s North Columbus office at 2412 Hwy 45 N. Bingham most recently served as a mortgage banker with Stockton Mortgage in Tupelo. She also...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-4-22
A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.
wcbi.com
North Mississippi Medical Center revamping support group for cancer patients to reach more people
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center’s Cancer Care in Tupelo is working to revamp its support group for cancer patients. Known as the Cancer Journey, the group is open to current patients, their family members, caregivers and cancer survivors. “Some of the patients that attend this...
Commercial Dispatch
From paranormal to contemporary: Local author finds success in romance genres
Starkville resident Kait Nolan has been writing since middle school, but in the last decade, she decided to make a career out of her hobby. She hasn’t looked back since, having sold about 300,000 copies of her works in print, e-book and audio formats. “It’s that semi-classic story of,...
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyles Briefs: Butterfly bonanza set for Saturday
The Lowndes County Master Gardeners and Extension Service are working together to host the second annual butterfly bonanza in the riverwalk butterfly garden. The event will feature educational material about the butterfly lifecycle, native plants to the area, plants that attract butterflies and the different types of butterflies in the area.
pcherald.com
Amedisys Home Health Center Opens in Carrollton, Alabama
CARROLLTON- The Amedisys employees celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting along with Mayor Mickey Walker on August 24, 2022, in Carrollton, Alabama. The onsite faculty will be Director of Operations Nikki Price (RN), Clinical Manager Traci Junkins (RN), Account Executive Jennifer Spencer, Office Manager Melissa Nance, Patient Service Coordinator Deloise Stancer (LPN), Elinor Goodson (RN, PRN), Laura ‘Kiki’ Lewis (RN, PRN), Staycie Cohen (RN), Mallary Mcgee (RN), Heather McDonald (LPN), Kayla Evans (LPN), Elata Cummings (LPN), Kimyuatta Spencer (RPT), Chad Harless (LPTA), Jim Barger (OT), and Heather Cannady (ST).
Commercial Dispatch
Fifth applicant enters fray for CRA
A fifth man has applied for the opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Eric Thomas, owner of Factory Direct Furniture on Gardner Boulevard, applied Tuesday, according to City Hall records. “I love Columbus, I love our community, and there’s a lot of redevelopment going on,” he said. “I know...
Commercial Dispatch
CRA expects to court Burns Bottom developers by summer
Columbus Redevelopment Authority leaders say they will be ready to request proposals from developers for their Burns Bottom project by summer 2023. By that time, it will have been seven years since the CRA began acquiring property and six years since it began receiving city tax money to help fund the redevelopment initiative. That timeline starkly contrasts other area developments, including the West Jackson Street Project of Tupelo, which saw development begin within two years.
Commercial Dispatch
City abandons tax hike; raises stay in place
The city of Columbus is dropping its plans to raise taxes by 1 mill but is staying the course on planned raises. At a budget hearing Thursday evening, Chief Financial Officer James Brigham told the city council that abandoning the ad valorem tax increase would reduce the projected budget surplus for Fiscal Year 2023 from $584,132 to $301,862. It would leave the millage rate — used to tax real and personal property — at 54.11.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: City should rethink raises for elected officials
Inflation has hit everyone! There’s no doubt about that. I was appalled to learn how little our police and fire department are being paid. And yet, we expect them to be at our beck and call any and every hour of the day. And, of course, our regular city and county employees need to be paid decent wages also. Their jobs are not always pleasant, but necessary!
wcbi.com
Preparing families in Oktibbeha County for disasters
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – When disaster strikes, having a plan in place can help you and your family stay safe. During National Preparedness Month, an organization in Oktibbeha County is helping families prepare for any emergency. Have a plan. That’s the plea from the staff and volunteers at...
Commercial Dispatch
County may increase fee for housing city prisoners
Lowndes County needs to raise the rate it charges to house city prisoners, and county officials have suggested setting up a meeting with Columbus mayor and city council to talk about it. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that he is working on a...
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Commercial Dispatch
William Buckley
STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Aug. 22-25
■ Vic Patel; 1902 Hwy 45 N.; building; Joe Bostick. ■ Cleopatra Pearson; 2402 Walnut St.; building; owner. ■ Johnny Clemmons; 230 Taylor St.; building; owner. ■ Stephen Chapel MB Church; 2002 Seventh Ave.; building; owner. ■ Joe Tate; 255 Byrnes Circle; building; Chester Harris. ■ R&R Development; 585 Island...
