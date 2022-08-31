Read full article on original website
Related
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
ASU football fans had jokes about Arizona's 2021 loss to NAU after win over Lumberjacks
Arizona State football fans had some jokes for Arizona after the Sun Devils defeated NAU on Thursday night in Tempe, 40-3. Arizona lost to NAU last season in Tucson, 21-19. ASU hasn't lost to the Lumberjacks since 1938. And Sun Devil fans wouldn't let Wildcats fans forget it on social...
Arizona's most popular college football team isn't even from the state
What is the most popular college football team in Arizona? The answer, at least according to google search data, may surprise you. You have to be thinking Arizona State Sun...
Video/quotes: Herm Edwards on ASU 40-3 win over NAU
TEMPE — Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards had to say about a dominant ASU performance in 40-3 win over NAU:. “In the Sun Devil Stadium, so I told them that it’s one thing that they can be thankful for and we can all be thankful for. It was a game where we went in with the mindset of trying to run the football and we accomplished that. We missed a couple of big pass plays and in the second half we settled for too many field goals and now we have a freshman kicker that made all of them, which was good to see. We scored two touchdowns on defense that got called back. So it’s one of those games that there is a lot to learn from it. I thought that when we can hold a team to three points, that’s always a good night for defense, when you can run the football, that’s also good for offense. There is a lot of things that we still have to work on, but I thought the composure of the team was pretty good with all of these new guys on the sideline, I didn’t know how they were going to act. They were good, they were really good. The second half like I said, we moved the ball. The key for us was to come out in the third quarter and score, we were able to do that. But then we settled for field goals, not very good on third down. We got to improve on that, we cannot let third downs get away from us offensively, but for the most part first time out, we were favored to win and we won and that’s a good thing, but there is still a lot of work to do.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bisbee, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Douglas High School football team will have a game with Bisbee High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Arizona high school football: Week 3 scores, schedule
Here is a list of Week 3 games of the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school football schedule. We will update scores as they come in. (Upper case games represent picks from The Republic's Richard Obert). Week 3 schedule ...
AZFamily
Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player
Arizona State University football fans are excited for Thursday night's game against Northern Arizona University. Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST. |. On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools...
How Jedd Fisch and staff remade Arizona roster — and changed course of Wildcats football
Rebuild it, and they will come. If Jedd Fisch’s multiyear, multistep mission at Arizona could be summed up in six words, it would be those six. The second-year Wildcats coach desperately wants to pack Arizona Stadium. He knows he must produce a consistent winner to make that happen. Fisch’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
High School Football Fridays & West Valley Fall Sports
Nothing says fall in the west valley like Friday night football! With so many area high schools, there are plenty of choices. Here are links to our Surprise, El Mirage, and Peoria High School football & fall sports schedules. Surprise/El Mirage. Peoria. Choose your alma mater, your child's current or...
Comments / 0