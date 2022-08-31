TEMPE — Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards had to say about a dominant ASU performance in 40-3 win over NAU:. “In the Sun Devil Stadium, so I told them that it’s one thing that they can be thankful for and we can all be thankful for. It was a game where we went in with the mindset of trying to run the football and we accomplished that. We missed a couple of big pass plays and in the second half we settled for too many field goals and now we have a freshman kicker that made all of them, which was good to see. We scored two touchdowns on defense that got called back. So it’s one of those games that there is a lot to learn from it. I thought that when we can hold a team to three points, that’s always a good night for defense, when you can run the football, that’s also good for offense. There is a lot of things that we still have to work on, but I thought the composure of the team was pretty good with all of these new guys on the sideline, I didn’t know how they were going to act. They were good, they were really good. The second half like I said, we moved the ball. The key for us was to come out in the third quarter and score, we were able to do that. But then we settled for field goals, not very good on third down. We got to improve on that, we cannot let third downs get away from us offensively, but for the most part first time out, we were favored to win and we won and that’s a good thing, but there is still a lot of work to do.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO