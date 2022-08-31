Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
4 Braves clubhouse reactions to Spencer Strider making history
On Thursday night at Truist Park, Spencer Strider became the king of the single-game strikeouts for the Atlanta Braves. With 16 strikeouts over eight innings in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies, 23-year-old Spencer Strider etched his name in the Atlanta Braves record book for the most strikeouts in one outing, eclipsing the 15 whiffs put together by John Smoltz on two different occasions during his Hall-of-Fame career in Atlanta.
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers
The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
Dodgers' Mookie Betts calls Mets' Jacob deGrom 'maybe the best to ever pitch'
Making just his sixth start of the season, New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom hurled another gem Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. deGrom went seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts in a 2-1 Mets victory. After the game, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 3 (Manaea IS Solution to the Dodgers' Problems)
The first team in the MLB to 90-wins has lost three in a row all of the sudden. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 90-41 after dropping Game 1 of this weekend series to the San Diego Padres last night. The 74-59 Padres are not in contention for the division despite some of their “all in” trades, but they are battling for a Wild Card spot.
Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez gets 85-game suspension for violating MLB violence policy
Carlos Martinez, a free agent who played nine seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, suspended for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.
MLB Best Bets Today (Back Astros & Fade Max Scherzer)
We’re finally getting to the best part of the year. Soon, we’ll have football, baseball and basketball going all at once. In honor of the diverse sports schedule, I have a diverse list of best bets for you today. We’re backing a moneyline underdog, fading a top pitcher...
Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio
The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
Yardbarker
Yankees discover yet another stud bullpen arm
The New York Yankees have a knack for developing and finding elite bullpen talent, considering they have gotten a ton of value out of Michael King and Ron Marinaccio this year. Marinaccio is in his rookie season, hosting a 1.85 ERA over 34 innings. However, the Bombers might’ve stumbled upon...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
NFL・
